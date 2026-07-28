Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Play Padres On July 28

Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.53 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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