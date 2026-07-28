Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Play Padres On July 28
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -120 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.53 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.