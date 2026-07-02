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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Play Marlins On July 2

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -162 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.83 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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