Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Play Marlins On July 2

Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.83 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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