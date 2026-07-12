Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Giants On July 12

Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.