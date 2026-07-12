Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Giants On July 12
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -140 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.