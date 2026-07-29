Michael King And Padres Face Rockies On July 29

King is 6-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.