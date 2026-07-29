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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Face Rockies On July 29

Michael King will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

King is 6-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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