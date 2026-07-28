Michael King And Padres Play Rockies On July 28
Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. King has +110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
King is 6-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.