Michael King And Padres Play Rockies On July 28

King is 6-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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