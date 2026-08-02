Michael King And Padres Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 2
Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET. King has -106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
King is 6-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.