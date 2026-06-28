Michael King And Padres Face Dodgers On June 27
Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 8:40 p.m. ET.
What It Means
King is 5-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing six hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.