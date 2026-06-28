Michael King And Padres Face Dodgers On June 27

King is 5-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.