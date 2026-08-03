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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 3

Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. King has +102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

King is 6-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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