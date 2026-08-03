Michael King And Padres Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 3

King is 6-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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