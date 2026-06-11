Michael Harris II And Braves Take On White Sox On June 11
Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Harris has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Harris is hitting for a .306 BA, .339 OBP and .513 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 31 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the White Sox.
Anthony Kay (5-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.