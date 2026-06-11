Michael Harris II And Braves Take On White Sox On June 11

Harris is hitting for a .306 BA, .339 OBP and .513 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 31 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (5-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.