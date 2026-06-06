Michael Harris II And Braves Face Pirates On June 6

Harris is hitting for a .303 BA, .338 OBP and .516 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 30 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (5-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.