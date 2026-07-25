Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Orioles On July 25
Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Harris has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Harris is hitting for a .300 BA, .328 OBP and .508 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 52 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Orioles.
Brandon Young (8-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.