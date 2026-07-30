Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Nationals On July 30

Harris is hitting for a .293 BA, .322 OBP and .494 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 53 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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