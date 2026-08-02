Michael Harris II And Braves Face Nationals On Aug. 2

Harris is hitting for a .289 BA, .318 OBP and .491 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 54 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Cade Cavalli (8-4) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

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