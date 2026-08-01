Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Nationals On Aug. 1

Harris is hitting for a .292 BA, .321 OBP and .496 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 54 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season.

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