Michael Harris II And Braves Face Mets On July 3

Harris is hitting for a .293 BA, .328 OBP and .484 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 37 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Harris has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Christian Scott (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

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