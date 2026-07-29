Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Mets On July 29

Harris is hitting for a .298 BA, .326 OBP and .503 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 53 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea (2-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.

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