Michael Harris II And Braves Play Mets On July 28

Harris is hitting for a .298 BA, .326 OBP and .503 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 53 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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