Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Marlins On Aug. 6

Harris is hitting for a .290 BA, .319 OBP and .491 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 55 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Marlins.

Janson Junk gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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