FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Marlins On Aug. 6

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .290 BA, .319 OBP and .491 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 55 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Marlins.

Janson Junk gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News