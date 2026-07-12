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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Cardinals On July 12

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .300 BA, .330 OBP and .494 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 45 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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