Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Cardinals On July 12

Harris is hitting for a .300 BA, .330 OBP and .494 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 45 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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