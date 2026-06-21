Michael Harris II And Braves Face Brewers On June 21

Harris is hitting for a .306 BA, .340 OBP and .516 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 35 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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