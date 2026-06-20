Michael Harris II And Braves Face Brewers On June 20

Harris is hitting for a .306 BA, .340 OBP and .514 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 35 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

The Brewers are sending Kyle Harrison (8-1) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.47 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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