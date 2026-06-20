FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Face Brewers On June 20

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Harris has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .306 BA, .340 OBP and .514 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 35 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

The Brewers are sending Kyle Harrison (8-1) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.47 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News