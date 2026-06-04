Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 4

Harris is hitting for a .300 BA, .333 OBP and .516 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 29 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty (3-0) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.

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