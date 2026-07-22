Michael Conforto And Cubs Take On Tigers On July 22

Conforto is hitting for a .243 BA, .331 OBP and .493 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 21 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Keider Montero (6-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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