Michael Conforto And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 10

Conforto is hitting for a .247 BA, .352 OBP and .483 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 12 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Michael Lorenzen (2-8) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-8 with an 8.01 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.