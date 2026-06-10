Michael Conforto And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 10
Michael Conforto and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Conforto has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Conforto is hitting for a .247 BA, .352 OBP and .483 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 12 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.
The Rockies will send Michael Lorenzen (2-8) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-8 with an 8.01 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.