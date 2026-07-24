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Michael Conforto
Chicago Cubs

Michael Conforto

Chicago Cubs • #20 LF

Michael Conforto And Cubs Face Pirates On July 24

Michael Conforto and the Chicago Cubs will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Conforto has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Conforto is hitting for a .238 BA, .326 OBP and .483 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 21 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Jared Jones (2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Conforto

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