Michael Conforto And Cubs Square Off Against Athletics On June 4

Conforto is hitting for a .266 BA, .372 OBP and .532 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .904 and he has scored 12 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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