Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Yankees On July 31

Busch is hitting for a .243 BA, .359 OBP and .392 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 48 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.41 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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