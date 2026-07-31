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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Yankees On July 31

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field, on Friday, July 31 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Busch has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .243 BA, .359 OBP and .392 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 48 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.41 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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