Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 2

Busch is hitting for a .240 BA, .355 OBP and .387 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 48 runs. In 496 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 59 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.57 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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