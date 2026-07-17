Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Twins On July 17

Busch is hitting for a .239 BA, .368 OBP and .395 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 40 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI against the Reds.

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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