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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Pirates On July 24

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Busch has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .244 BA, .367 OBP and .405 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 46 runs. In 452 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Tigers.

The Pirates will send Jared Jones (2-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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