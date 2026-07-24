Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Pirates On July 24

Busch is hitting for a .244 BA, .367 OBP and .405 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 46 runs. In 452 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Tigers.

The Pirates will send Jared Jones (2-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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