Michael Busch And Cubs Face Orioles On July 8

Busch is hitting for a .232 BA, .367 OBP and .388 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 37 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Dean Kremer (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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