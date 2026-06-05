Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Giants On June 5

Busch is hitting for a .246 BA, .370 OBP and .397 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 27 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

The Giants are sending Robbie Ray (3-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.45 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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