Michael Busch And Cubs Face Giants On June 13

Busch is hitting for a .252 BA, .375 OBP and .412 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 30 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald (2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.