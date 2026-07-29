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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Play Cardinals On July 29

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Busch has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .244 BA, .362 OBP and .397 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 48 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Dustin May (5-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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