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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Play Cardinals On July 28

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Busch has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .244 BA, .364 OBP and .399 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 47 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 56 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Michael McGreevy (4-8) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 3.07 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 114 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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