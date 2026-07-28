Michael Busch And Cubs Play Cardinals On July 28

Busch is hitting for a .244 BA, .364 OBP and .399 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 47 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 56 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Michael McGreevy (4-8) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 3.07 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 114 1/3 innings pitched.

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