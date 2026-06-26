Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On June 26

Busch is hitting for a .240 BA, .370 OBP and .390 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 32 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Mets.

Jacob Misiorowski (8-3 with a 1.45 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.