FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On June 26

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Busch has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .240 BA, .370 OBP and .390 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 32 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Mets.

Jacob Misiorowski (8-3 with a 1.45 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News