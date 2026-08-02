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Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly

Arizona Diamondbacks • #29 SP

Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 2

Merrill Kelly will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Kelly has -128 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Kelly is 8-8 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Merrill Kelly

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