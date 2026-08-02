Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 2

Kelly is 8-8 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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