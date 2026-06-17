Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On June 17
Max Scherzer will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Scherzer has -106 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Scherzer is 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.