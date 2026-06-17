Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On June 17

Scherzer is 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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