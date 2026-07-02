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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Take On Rockies On July 2

Max Meyer will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Meyer is 9-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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