Max Meyer And Marlins Face Pirates On June 14

Meyer is 6-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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