FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Face Pirates On June 14

Max Meyer will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Meyer has -110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Meyer is 6-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News