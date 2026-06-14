Max Meyer And Marlins Face Pirates On June 14
Max Meyer will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Meyer has -110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Meyer is 6-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.