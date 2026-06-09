Max Meyer And Marlins Face Diamondbacks On June 9

Meyer is 6-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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