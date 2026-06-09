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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Face Diamondbacks On June 9

Max Meyer will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Meyer has -120 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Meyer is 6-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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