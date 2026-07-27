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Max Fried
New York Yankees

Max Fried

New York Yankees • #54 SP

Max Fried And Yankees Face White Sox On July 27

Max Fried will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, July 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Fried has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Fried is 4-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up only one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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