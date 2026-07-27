Max Fried And Yankees Face White Sox On July 27

Fried is 4-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up only one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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