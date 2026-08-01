Max Fried And Yankees Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 1
Max Fried will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Fried has +134 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Fried is 4-3 with a 3.23 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw three innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.