Max Fried And Yankees Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 1

Fried is 4-3 with a 3.23 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw three innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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