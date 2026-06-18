Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Royals On June 18
Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, June 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Liberatore has +134 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Liberatore is 3-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.