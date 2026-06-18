Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Take On Royals On June 18

Liberatore is 3-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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