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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Padres On May 7

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Thursday, May 7 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -144 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Liberatore is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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