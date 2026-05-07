Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Padres On May 7

Liberatore is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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