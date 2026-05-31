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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Play Cubs On May 31

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Liberatore is 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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