Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Play Cubs On May 31

Liberatore is 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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