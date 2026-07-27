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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Play Cubs On July 27

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Monday, July 27 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Liberatore has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Liberatore is 5-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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