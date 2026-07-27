Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Play Cubs On July 27

Liberatore is 5-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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