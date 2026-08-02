FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 2

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -156 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Liberatore is 5-8 with a 5.26 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News