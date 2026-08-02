Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 2

Liberatore is 5-8 with a 5.26 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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