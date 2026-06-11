Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against White Sox On June 11

Olson is hitting for a .272 BA, .344 OBP and .558 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.