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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against White Sox On June 11

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Olson has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .272 BA, .344 OBP and .558 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

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