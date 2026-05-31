Matt Olson And Braves Face Reds On May 31

Olson is hitting for a .266 BA, .346 OBP and .555 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .901, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs (3rd in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo (1-1 with a 5.57 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.

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